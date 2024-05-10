A Case Study: The Successfully Closing of a Gulf Front Home in The Retreat
Sitting atop Blue Mountain Beach overlooking white sand coastal dunes, this beachfront home reflects the prestige of 30A's most desirable community, The Retreat. Deeded to the water's edge, meticulous construction, "smart home" features, and year-round outdoor living make this an exceptional opportunity. South facing, this home offers uninterrupted 180-degree views to Destin and Panama City Beach.
These factors, combined with a multi-phase marketing strategy, led 36 East St. Lucia Lane to enter escrow in under 30 days. Notably, it represents the first property on the west side of 30A above $10,000,000 to go under contract and close in 2024.
Upon purchasing the remarkable property in 2021, after only 39 days on the market, the sellers were determined to enhance the home to better complement the beauty of The Retreat. A full exterior repaint and a shift to a softer coastal shade for the facade proved beneficial, not just for the enjoyment of the home, but also for its overall desirability upon being listed for sale. Further attention to detail was given to the interior, with updates to choice furnishings, the involvement of a design team for restaging, and improvements to the outdoor livability of the expansive property.
A full outdoor living renovation was carried out by the talented team at Gulfview Construction, adding a summer kitchen, expansive al fresco dining space and a commercial grade mechanical vent pergola to provide both exposure and reprieve from the elements for year-round enjoyment.
This refreshed offering was meticulously packaged for launch to the market with more than two months of preparation of media assets, marketing materials, direct mail and email campaigns and strategic placements in national publications such as the New York Times. This preparation strategy led to an enticing offering for the buyer, providing a spacious Gulf-front generational retreat in an ultra private setting, perfect for years of enjoyment for their family.
After the buyer had the chance to review the marketing assets and experience the property firsthand, collaboration commenced with their representatives to ensure smooth communication and strategize for a successful agreement. Negotiating a clean contract facilitated the buyers' purchase of the home at a comfortable price, while enabling the sellers to accept a lower price than anticipated.
Once under contract, quality contractors were readily available to address repair items promptly on a short timeline. Meeting with the buyers to review the repairs made provided them with a sense of comfort, especially considering they were purchasing the highest priced home this year.
Successfully closing for $12,700,000 after only 26 days on the market, the sale represents a reestablishment of the value that is offered on the West end of 30A, specifically directly on the Gulf of Mexico and is a strong indicator of the market as we move into the summer season here along the Emerald Coast.
