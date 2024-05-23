Support DEI in the Workplace with Confetti’s Pride Month Collection of Virtual Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global community comes together to commemorate Pride Month, Confetti, the leading provider of innovative team building solutions, is thrilled to introduce a special collection of virtual events crafted to celebrate the history and culture of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Pride Month, observed annually in the month of June, serves as a poignant reminder for individuals and organizations alike to recognize the importance of diversity. In light of this occasion, Confetti's Pride Month offers a range of engaging experiences designed to uplift and celebrate the LGTBQIA+ community.
From educational workshops to trivia games, Confetti provides a diverse selection of activities to empower LGBTQIA+ employees.
Confetti's Pride collection includes 12 unique experiences, guaranteed to promote fun, awareness, and understanding, including:
LGBTQIA+ History & Culture Trivia
A virtual game show on LGBTQIA+ history & culture trivia. Featuring trivia questions and answers about famous figures, pop culture, history, and more.
Exploring LGBTQIA+ Art
In a lecture-style setting, uncover hidden backstories and discover little known facts about historical pieces through pictures and incredible storytelling.
Drag Queen Bingo
This interactive game and performance includes 6 rounds of virtual bingo, hilarious hostess commentary, and a glamorous drag show.
Get ready to celebrate Pride Month in style – because prioritizing DEI is crucial and Confetti is here to make it fun. Here’s why.
Ease of Planning: Simply choose a virtual experience, and leave the planning to Confetti.
Budget-Friendly: Treat teams to a memorable experience without breaking the back. Starting from $10 per person, events are not only fun but also affordable.
Global Fun: Bring teams together from across the globe for Pride Month. Confetti virtual events unite everyone, no matter where they are.
Unique & Memorable: Say goodbye to ordinary celebrations. Confetti events are designed to create laughter, foster connections, and make lasting memories.
Recognizing Pride Month is crucial for fostering DEI and inspiring action towards a more inclusive and innovative workplace culture. Confetti offers effortless and engaging ways to connect teams, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and unity in the pursuit of a more equitable workplace.
Celebrate Pride Month and make a difference in the workplace at www.withconfetti.com!
About Confetti
Confetti is the easiest way to discover, plan, and book unforgettable (virtual & hybrid) employee experiences. From hosted games to shippable classes – it is the only platform that takes care of the entire planning process, end-to-end with a happiness policy. Confetti is already used by over 8,000 companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon to build happier, more holistic teams. Learn more at www.withconfetti.com.
Natalia Shen
Pride Month, observed annually in the month of June, serves as a poignant reminder for individuals and organizations alike to recognize the importance of diversity. In light of this occasion, Confetti's Pride Month offers a range of engaging experiences designed to uplift and celebrate the LGTBQIA+ community.
From educational workshops to trivia games, Confetti provides a diverse selection of activities to empower LGBTQIA+ employees.
Confetti's Pride collection includes 12 unique experiences, guaranteed to promote fun, awareness, and understanding, including:
LGBTQIA+ History & Culture Trivia
A virtual game show on LGBTQIA+ history & culture trivia. Featuring trivia questions and answers about famous figures, pop culture, history, and more.
Exploring LGBTQIA+ Art
In a lecture-style setting, uncover hidden backstories and discover little known facts about historical pieces through pictures and incredible storytelling.
Drag Queen Bingo
This interactive game and performance includes 6 rounds of virtual bingo, hilarious hostess commentary, and a glamorous drag show.
Get ready to celebrate Pride Month in style – because prioritizing DEI is crucial and Confetti is here to make it fun. Here’s why.
Ease of Planning: Simply choose a virtual experience, and leave the planning to Confetti.
Budget-Friendly: Treat teams to a memorable experience without breaking the back. Starting from $10 per person, events are not only fun but also affordable.
Global Fun: Bring teams together from across the globe for Pride Month. Confetti virtual events unite everyone, no matter where they are.
Unique & Memorable: Say goodbye to ordinary celebrations. Confetti events are designed to create laughter, foster connections, and make lasting memories.
Recognizing Pride Month is crucial for fostering DEI and inspiring action towards a more inclusive and innovative workplace culture. Confetti offers effortless and engaging ways to connect teams, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and unity in the pursuit of a more equitable workplace.
Celebrate Pride Month and make a difference in the workplace at www.withconfetti.com!
About Confetti
Confetti is the easiest way to discover, plan, and book unforgettable (virtual & hybrid) employee experiences. From hosted games to shippable classes – it is the only platform that takes care of the entire planning process, end-to-end with a happiness policy. Confetti is already used by over 8,000 companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon to build happier, more holistic teams. Learn more at www.withconfetti.com.
Natalia Shen
Confetti
+1 917-310-3193
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn