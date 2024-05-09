Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH following the femicide case in Gradačac

Sarajevo - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) expresses its deepest condolences to the victims and family of the 8 May femicide in Gradačac, as well as to the community impacted by this horrific tragedy.

This terrible and recurring violence evidences the need for continued and decisive action to prevent gender-based and domestic violence, including femicide, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Assurances, pledges and commitments mean nothing without immediate and effective action.

The Mission reiterates its call to all relevant authorities in BiH to respond urgently, effectively and sensitively to all cases of gender-based violence while working to eliminate it completely.