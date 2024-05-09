Premier Promotes Johannes Michalsky to Chief Operating Officer
Promotion represents a renewed client-focus at the interior design, project management, procurement, and corporate engineering firm
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier, an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, project management, and corporate engineering firm with specialization in hospitality, multi-family residential, student housing, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use development, is proud to announce that Johannes Michalsky has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Michalsky, most recently serving as Premier's Executive Vice President, boasts an 11-year tenure within Premier. Throughout his time within the organization, he has held numerous leadership positions, showcasing his adeptness and commitment to driving success.
“Since his appointment, Johannes has already advanced Premier’s position as a client-focused and results-oriented service organization,” states Hector Sanchez, Premier’s Chief Executive Officer. “Some of our longest-established clients were the first to express their excitement about the positive difference Johannes and the entire Operations team have made within their organizations.”
A significant goal of the new Chief Operating Officer role at Premier is to further cement the firm’s position as a customer service-focused organization. Michalsky’s vision for the role already includes plans for exceeding client expectations with improved stakeholder collaboration, talent development, and a commitment to operational excellence through continuous process improvement.
“Perhaps most exciting for me is the opportunity to provide best-in-class service to our customers, and to continue to develop Premier’s talent,” states Michalsky. “To work alongside the experts on the Premier Project Management, Interior Design, Architecture, Procurement, Corporate Engineering, and Contract Administration teams is the most inspiring part of this new role. Premier is very fortunate to have the highest caliber of team members with hundreds of years of experience and industry-leading knowledge bringing our clients’ visions to reality. I really feel honored with this opportunity.”
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 30 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development, and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality, multi-family, and student housing industry’s increasingly complex problems. From straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments, and new developments, Premier’s team of professionals is dedicated to excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that are unmatched, bringing our clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information visit www.premierpm.com.
