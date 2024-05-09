Summer Concert Series at Captain Hiram's Resort: A Musical Extravaganza Like Never Before
Experience the Thrill of Live Music at Sebastian's Premier DestinationSEBASTIAN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captain Hiram's Resort, a premier beach destination synonymous with entertainment and relaxation, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of its Summer Concert Series. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Grand Sand Bandstand on Captain Hiram's Sandbar, this year's lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience like never before.
Experience the Magic of Live Music:
Join us for electrifying performances featuring a diverse range of musical talents. From soulful Reggae rhythms to high-energy Rock anthems, there's something for everyone to enjoy. This year, we're proud to present an expanded lineup with more bands and fun, including many Reggae favorites from previous years and exciting new additions.
Captain Hiram's Resort is excited to welcome renowned headliners such as Badfish, Kyle Smith, Flutie Brothers featuring Doug Flutie, Seranation, and many more. Prepare to be captivated by their mesmerizing performances and infectious energy as they take the stage to entertain audiences from near and far.
Unforgettable Concert Dates:
Mark your calendars and plan your getaway to experience the magic of live music at Captain Hiram's Resort. Here are the confirmed concert dates for the 2024 Summer Concert Series:
May 12th
2:00 PM: Ichronic & Meager Kings
May 19th
7:00 PM: BADFISH w/ Kyle Smith (Paid concert, tickets available on Eventbrite)
May 26th
2:00 PM: Landsharks
June 2nd
2:00 PM: Seranation w/ Hulagans & Floridaze
June 30th
2:00 PM: Zander w/ Brian Groff
July 4th
6:00 PM: Flutie Brothers
July 14th
7:00 PM: TBD
July 28th
2:00 PM: Brother’s Within
August 4th
2:00 PM: Cloud9 Vibes
September 1st
2:00 PM: The Caribbean Chillers
Most concerts are free to attend, allowing music enthusiasts to enjoy world-class performances without any cost. However, for premium events like BADFISH, tickets are available for purchase to ensure an unforgettable concert experience.
Join Us for an Unforgettable Summer:
Don't miss out on the chance to participate in the Summer Concert Series at Captain Hiram's Resort. Whether you're a local resident or visiting from out of town, our lineup of talented artists and vibrant atmosphere guarantee an experience you'll cherish forever.
For the latest updates on additional concert dates and lineup announcements, visit our website at: https://summer.hirams.com/
About Captain Hiram's Resort:
Captain Hiram's Resort is a renowned beachfront destination located in Sebastian, FL. With a commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, Captain Hiram's offers a unique blend of relaxation, entertainment, and hospitality. From waterfront accommodations to exciting events like the Summer Concert Series, Captain Hiram's Resort is the ultimate getaway for those seeking adventure and relaxation in paradise.
Plan your getaway to see your favorite band by visiting https://hirams.com/ or calling (772) 388-8588.
Captain Hiram's Resort
1580 US Highway 1, Sebastian, Florida 32958
Kirk Funnell
Captain Hirams Resort
+1 772-388-8588
reservations@hirams.com
