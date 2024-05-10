BC Craft Brewers Guild Partners with Last Call Analytics, an OrderEase Company
We are excited to take advantage of Last Call Analytics's industry expertise in analytics to help our guild and members make more informed decisions and drive growth in the BC craft beer industry.”BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Call Analytics, a leading provider of beverage alcohol industry analytics paired with parent company, OrderEase Inc., a leading provider of order management solutions for the beverage alcohol industry, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the BC Craft Brewers Guild aimed at enhancing data-driven decision-making and industry expertise within the craft beer sector.
— Ken Beattie, Executive Director at the BC Craft Brewers Guild
As part of this partnership, Last Call Analytics will provide the BC Craft Brewers Guild with access to the Last Call Analytics platform to empower BC Craft Brewers Guild members with comprehensive analytics and customer relationship management tools tailored to their needs.
In addition, Last Call Analytics will deliver quarterly industry reports exclusively to BC Craft Brewers Guild members, offering valuable insights into market trends and opportunities. BC Craft Brewers Guild members will also benefit from a discounted rate for the Last Call Analytics platform, enabling them to leverage advanced analytics to optimize their business operations.
Furthermore, Last Call Analytics will sponsor the 2024 BC Craft Brewers conference, providing educational sessions and industry expertise to attendees. This collaboration aims to foster a culture of data-awareness and will facilitate the growth and success of craft breweries in British Columbia.
"This partnership marks an exciting opportunity for Last Call Analytics to expand into the vibrant BC craft beer market," said Matt Bannister, Sr Director of Sales at Last Call Analytics. "We are thrilled to partner with the BC Craft Brewers Guild as their official analytics partner, and we look forward to introducing and leveraging our best-in-class analytics/CRM platform to support the growth and success of BC Craft Brewers Guild members."
"After meeting Last Call Analytics at the OCB conference, this partnership is a natural fit for us," said Ken Beattie, Executive Director at the BC Craft Brewers Guild. "We are excited to take advantage of Last Call Analytics's industry expertise in analytics to help our guild and members make more informed decisions and drive growth in the BC craft beer industry."
By joining forces, OrderEase Inc. and the BC Craft Brewers Guild aim to elevate the craft beer industry in British Columbia through data-driven insights, educational initiatives, and collaborative partnerships.
About OrderEase
OrderEase is a leading order management solution that provides real-time order processing, multiple pricing levels and discount automation, and a mobile sales rep app. With seamless integrations with sales channels, order management workflows from cash to invoice including ERP and accounting systems, logistics, 3PL, and inventory systems are achieved creating operational efficiencies.
About Last Call Analytics
Last Call Analytics is a robust retail analytics platform providing insights that support sales team sales targeting as well as operations forecasting. With the primary focus historically in the alcohol industry, the future state of Last Call Analytics will be to provide these analytical insights for a broader industry segment. The demand for data driven decisions is now more critical than ever to support competitive edge as well as lean workforces.
About BC Craft Brewers Guild
The BC Craft Brewers Guild represents craft breweries from all over BC. The mission of the Guild is to support the ongoing creation and discovery of truly great BC craft beer by helping British Columbians understand the cultural, community, and economic benefits of BC’s vibrant craft beer scene. Our business is not merely about dedication to our craft, innovative brewing, and our ingredients. Our business is formed to fulfill the needs of not just our customers but our people who drive and serve it passionately and purposefully.
To learn more about OrderEase contact us at sales@orderease.com
To learn more about Last Call Analytics contact us at info@lastcallanalytics.com
