Attorney General Brenna Bird Sues Biden EPA for Torching Coal-Fired Electricity

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today joined a 23-state coalition in challenging the Biden EPA’s mandate to torch coal-fired electricity.

EPA’s mandate imposes harsh limits on coal-plant emissions, which are already well below any threshold that would affect public health. The mandate threatens to shut down coal plants for no reason other than to advance Biden’s fight against fossil-fuels. It will make Iowans pay more for electricity, devastate power grids, and cause rolling blackouts and brownouts.

“Iowans are paying a steep price for Biden’s radical green agenda,” said Attorney General Bird. “While families struggle to make ends meet amid soaring inflation, Biden is spiking electric bills. And that electricity might not even be there when we need it. Iowa is not California, and we will not risk black outs due to reckless Biden mandates that threaten our power grids and torch energy security.”

The States make the case that EPA’s Mercury and Air Toxins Standards mandate is an abuse of Biden’s power and needs to go through Congress. The mandate also violates the Clean Air Act.

Iowa joined the North Dakota and West Virginia-led lawsuit, along with Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full petition here.

