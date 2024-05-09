Unionville License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the reopening of the Unionville License Office under a new management contract after being temporarily closed since January 5, 2024. The contract for the Unionville Office has been awarded to VanBuskirk Management. Mary Rhonda VanBuskirk says "I am excited for the opportunity to service my community and surrounding area and look forward to working with everyone." All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location 1507 Main Street, Unionville, Mo., 63565 will continue to be closed from May 7 – May 10 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on Monday, May 13. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 4:00p.m. and the telephone number will be 660-947-3621.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Milan License Office – 200 E 3 rd St, Milan, Mo., 63556

St, Milan, Mo., 63556 Kirksville License Office – 105 W Potter Ave, Kirksville, Mo., 63501

Princeton License Office – 703 Hickland, Suite B, Princeton, Mo., 64673

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available: