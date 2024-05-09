El Paso Saddleblanket Recognized at Major Trade Show
El Paso Saddleblanket was awarded the Best New Exhibitor Award at the ASD Market WeekEL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASD Market Week, one of the largest trade shows for sourcing consumer merchandise from around the world, was recently held in Las Vegas. On the show floor, over 30,000 retailers of all sizes discover quality choices at every price point. This is a must-visit wholesale buying event for both exhibitors and attendees.
On day three of the ASD Market, El Paso Saddleblanket Co. was awarded The Best New Exhibitor Award. They were given this award based on their outstanding product display, selection, and the way they left a lasting impression on all attendees through their innovation and market relevance. This award acknowledges that El Paso Saddleblanket Co. is committed to shaping the retail industry’s future.
The company featured their new product lines like the Braided Jute Collection and the Southwest Jacquard Collection, along with a sneak-peek of their yet to be released Southwest Printed Tufted Area Rugs. The Braided Jute Collection consists of five product categories, each stenciled with intricate designs to suit any home. The Southwest Jacquard Collection consists of four categories with finely woven designs in a wide selection of gorgeous colors. The Southwest Printed Tufted Area Rugs will debut this summer with a large assortment of elaborate designs available in three sizes.
El Paso Saddleblanket Co. also introduced and distributed their brand-new updated wholesale catalog. The catalog is also available to view and download online at www.FreeWholesaleCatalog.com.
www.ElPasoSaddleblanket.com
About El Paso Saddleblanket
El Paso Saddleblanket Company is the World's Largest Southwest Trading Post with a 'WHOLESALE ONLY' showroom touting one of the widest selections of Southwest and Western crafts in the world, overflowing with Southwest rugs, blankets, purses, shawls, bedspreads, hand-painted artifacts, hand-chipped arrowheads, cow skulls, mounted horns, cowboy & Mexican antiques, handwoven baskets, serapes, and more, all at El Paso Saddleblanket's World Famous "Wholesale Direct" honest low prices. 95% of our textile products are designed "in-house" by our own design team and are not available anywhere else.
