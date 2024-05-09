Urgent and primary care centre opens in Langley

CANADA, May 9 - People living in Langley and the surrounding community are benefiting from better access to team-based urgent primary care with the opening of a new Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) in Langley.

“We are expanding access to urgent and primary care in Langley so people get the care they need closer to home,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “With each UPCC that opens, we are supporting the evolving needs of diverse, growing communities and connecting more people with primary health services they can count on, now and in the future.”

Temporarily located with Fraser Health’s Home Health and Rapid Access Clinic offices at 101, 20651 56th Ave., the Langley UPCC is now open seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.

The UPCC will transition to its permanent location at 20434 64th Ave. with expanded hours of operation and staffing in approximately one year when construction of the new facility is complete.

“Our government’s investments in team-based primary care throughout British Columbia are making our province healthier and stronger,” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley. “I’m thrilled that more people in Langley will receive the timely urgent and primary care they need in their own community.”

The centre is approximately 204 square metres (2,200 square feet) including reception, a triage area, two exam rooms, staff work and break areas, medication and utility room.

“This is welcome news to our fast-growing community of Langley,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “With evening and weekend hours, this clinic will provide expanded access for people who are juggling busy schedules, while providing more options to receive the care they need.”

This will allow people to access health care outside of regular busy hours, benefiting those with busy schedules.

The UPCC provides same-day care for people who need support for their health concerns within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require an emergency department. The UPCC is available to people who do not have a primary-care provider, as well as people with a provider who are unable to schedule an appointment within 12 to 24 hours.

Conditions such as sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections are appropriate for the UPCC. People can access care by walking into the UPCC or calling 604 514-7477 to make an appointment.

“I want to express my gratitude to our dedicated staff and medical staff, whose hard work and creativity have made it possible to bring urgent care services to Langley before the permanent location is completed,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health. “This is a testament to our commitment to better health outcomes and improved patient experiences for the Langley community.”

The Langley UPCC, in its interim location, is staffed by family physicians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses. It is supported by an interdisciplinary team that includes an on-site medical director, clinical care co-ordinators and administrative staff.

Once open in its permanent location, the Langley UPCC will provide longitudinal primary care in addition to urgent primary care. Further information on services at the new location will be provided closer to opening.

The Langley location is the 10th UPCC operating in the Fraser Health region, joining two in Burnaby, two in Surrey and one each in Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Port Moody, Mission and Abbotsford.

Learn More:

For more information about how the Province is connecting patients to primary care, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HLTH0100-001092

To learn more about the Province’s Primary Care Strategy, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018PREM0034-001010