Parliamentary secretary’s statement on Family Caregiver Month

CANADA, May 9 - Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services, has released the following statement in recognition of Family Caregiver Month, May 2024:

“Our government is proud to proclaim this month as Family Caregiver Month, and I want to honour the importance of the many people who help their parents, their spouses or loved ones remain living at home.

“Family caregivers help with tasks like getting dressed, preparing meals, chores around the house, ensuring bills are paid and taking their loved ones to medical appointments. They also provide companionship, which is vital to those they care for on a daily basis. It is a vital role, but we also understand it is not easy. At times, it can be a 24/7 commitment. For this, we thank caregivers from the bottoms of our hearts.

“B.C.’s population is growing and aging and with that, more people will become caregivers. Our government is taking action to provide support. Budget 2024 provides increased funding to community-based seniors’ services, which provide seniors with a broad range of health promotion and prevention programs and services that support their independence and ability to remain living at home for as long as possible.

“One of these programs is the Family and Friend Caregiver Support Program. This program offers caregivers support to enhance their caregiving skills, including assistance in navigating the health-care system, as well as learning how to take care of their own well-being while caring for someone close.

“In addition, our government is funding Family Caregivers of BC, who offer telephone support, educational resources, support groups and one-on-one emotional support to caregivers of any age. These services help caregivers be more confident and successful in their role of supporting family members, partners, friends or neighbours.

“It takes a special person to step up into the role of caregiver. It is important to ensure that while you are taking care of others that you are also looking after your own well-being. I encourage you to reach out and connect with support services.

“Being a caregiver can be hard, but also extremely rewarding when you make an important difference to the well-being of the people you love. I encourage everyone in B.C. to recognize those who take care of others during Family Caregiver Month.”

Learn More:

To learn more about Family Caregivers of BC, visit: https://www.familycaregiversbc.ca

To learn more about the B.C. Seniors’ Guide, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/people/seniors/about-seniorsbc/guide/bc-seniors-guide-12th-edition.pdf

To read more about Budget 2024, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024FIN0009-000241

To learn more about BC211, visit: https://bc.211.ca