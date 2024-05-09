Mabylon AG Announces Development Candidate Nomination of an Anti-Allergen Multispecific Antibody for Peanut Allergy
SCHLIEREN, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mabylon AG, a leader in the high-throughput discovery, characterization, and development of human-derived antibodies, today announced the nomination of an anti-allergen multispecific antibody that is undergoing Investigative New Drug (IND)-enabling studies and subsequent clinical development for the treatment of peanut allergy.
For the latest development phases of its allergy program, Mabylon has entered into a collaboration agreement with Pfizer through its Pfizer Ignite program. Pfizer Ignite is an end-to-end R&D service that connects innovative companies to Pfizer’s suite of research, development, and manufacturing services alongside input from an expert advisory network. This collaboration allows Mabylon to ensure the highest industry-standards, thus validating each step of the chemistry/manufacturing/controls (CMC), and clinical development processes of its multispecific antibody product. Mabylon, however, retains all rights to its product and maintains independence in the decision process.
Allergies, which are caused by a malfunctioning immune system, are a rapidly expanding social and economic burden, which lately attracted the interest of pharma companies and investors. Some allergies, such as peanut allergy, can be deadly through anaphylactic shock, while many others have a deleterious effect on long term conditions such as asthma and can significantly impact quality of life.
In addressing this huge, yet unmet medical need, Mabylon has taken an allergen-neutralizing approach by developing allergen-specific antibody products. “Based on an extensive preclinical analysis, we anticipate that Mabylon’s development candidate product for peanut allergy will be safe, will offer rapid protection, higher compliance because of low frequency of administration, and will be efficacious also in patients less responsive or not eligible for the only two approved peanut allergy treatments”, said Alcide Barberis, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Mabylon.
About Mabylon AG
Mabylon is a Swiss biotechnology company harnessing the therapeutic potential of naturally occurring human antibodies to treat allergies, neurodegenerative diseases, and inflammation. Human-derived antibodies have superior therapeutic potential compared to antibodies derived from conventional sources, such as humanized animal models or artificial libraries. In the case of allergy, for instance, Mabylon’s antibodies derived from allergic patients target disease-relevant epitopes, expanding our knowledge of allergenic epitopes and their significance in the context of the disease.
