Texas Pecan Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nuts (Not Named Individually), Soy, Dairy(Milk), Sesame and Wheat Not Named in Product

002 Almonds, Natural Whole 16oz 003 Almonds, Natural Whole 8oz 004 Almonds, Natural Sliced 16oz 005 Almonds, Natural Sliced 8oz 006 Almonds, Blanched Sliced 16oz 007 Almonds, Blanched Sliced 8oz 008 Almonds, Blanched Slivered 16oz 009 Almonds, Blanched Slivered 8oz 010 Almonds, Blanched Whole 16oz 012 Almonds, Natural Whole (R/S) 16oz 013 Almonds, Natural Whole (R/NS) 16oz 014 Almonds, Nat Whole (Hickory Smoke) 16oz 016 Brazils, Whole 16oz 017 Brazils, Whole 8oz 019 Cashews, Raw Whole 16oz 022 Cashews, Raw Splits 16oz 023 Cashews, Splits (R/S) 16oz 024 Cashews, Whole Large (R/S) 16oz 025 Cashews, Whole (R/S) 16oz 026 Cashews, Zesty (R/S) 16oz 027 Cashews, Whole (R/NS) 16oz 028 Cashews, Honey Roasted** 8oz 029 Filberts, Extra Large 16oz 030 Filberts, Blanched Extra Large (Turkish) 16oz 031 Macadamias, Raw Whole 16oz 032 Macadamias, Raw Whole 8oz 033 Macadamias, Whole (R/S) 16oz 034 Macadamias, Whole (R/S) 8oz 036 Peanuts, Raw Whole Spanish 16oz 037 Peanuts, Raw Whole Blanched 16oz 038 Peanuts, Whole Spanish (R/S) 16oz 042 Peanuts, Honey Roasted** 16oz 043 Peanuts, Hot-N-Spicy (R/S) 16oz 044 Peanuts, Cocktail (R/S) 16oz 039 Peanuts, Cocktail (R/NS) 16oz 040 Cajun Flavor Peanut Snax 8oz 041 Original Flavor Peanut Snax 8oz 046 Pecan, Halves 16oz 048 Pecan, Medium Pieces 16oz 049 Pecan, Small Pieces 16oz 051 Pecan, Large Pieces 16oz 057 Pecan, Midget Pieces 16oz 053 Pecan, Mammoth Halves 16oz 054 Pecan, Mammoth Halves (R/S) 16oz 055 Pecan, Zesty Mammoth Halves (R/S) 16oz 165 Pecan Halves, Honey Toasted** 8oz 061 Pine Nuts, Whole 8oz 063 Pistachios, In Shell Extra Large (D/R/S) 16oz 067 Pistachios, Jalapeno In Shell (D/R/S) 16oz 073 Pistachios, Chili Limon In Shell (D/R/S) 16oz 064 Pistachios, Raw Kernels 16oz 065 Pistachios, Kernels (R/S) 16oz 066 Lady Nail Pumpkin Seeds In Shell (R/S) 8oz 068 Pumpkin Seeds, Raw Shelled 16oz 069 Pumpkin Seeds, Shelled (R/S) 16oz 077 Sunflower Seeds, Raw Hulled 16oz 079 Sunflower Seeds, Hulled (R/S) 16oz 072 Sesame Sticks, Regular (R/S) 16oz 075 Cheddar Sticks (R/S) 16oz 070 Hot Cajun Corn Sticks 16oz 083 Honey Roast Sesame Sticks 16oz 084 Walnut Halves, English Light 16oz 086 Walnut Halves &Pieces, English Light 16oz 088 Walnut Pieces, English Light 16oz 082 Walnut Black, Large Pieces 16oz 089 California Trail Mix 16oz 091 Cashew-N-Stix Mix (R/S) 16oz 092 Cajun Mix (R/S) 16oz 093 Fiesta Mix 16oz 094 Fruit Mix 16oz 095 Hawaiian Trail Mix 16oz 096 Honey Roasted Mix 16oz 097 Melrose Mix (R/S) 16oz 098 Oriental Mix (R/S) 16oz 099 Raw Nut Mix (No Peanuts) 16oz 100 Roasted Berry Trail Mix 16oz 101 Texas Deluxe Nut Mix (R/S) (No Peanuts) 16oz 102 Texas Deluxe Nut Mix (R/NS) (No Peanuts) 16oz 104 Deluxe Trail Mix 16oz 105 Texas Party Mix 16oz 107 Rice Crackers 8oz 108 Zesty Nut Mix (R/S) 16oz 109 Wasabi Peas 16oz 111 Apricots, Whole (Turkish) (SO2) 16oz 113 Banana Chips (Sweetened) 8oz 112 Blueberries (Sweetened) 16oz 126 Cherries (Sweetened) 16oz 114 Coconut Chips (Unsweetened) (SO2) 8oz 115 Cranberries, Dried (Sweetened) 16oz 116 Dates, Whole Pitted (Deglet Noor) 16oz 117 Dates, Diced (Oat Flour Coated) 16oz 118 Figs, Whole (Turkish ) 16oz 128 Kiwi 16oz 127 Mango Slices (SO2) (Sweetened) 16oz 119 Papaya Dices (SO2) 16oz 120 Peaches, Jumbo (SO2) 16oz 121 Pears, Jumbo (SO2) 16oz 122 Pineapple Dices (SO2) 16oz 123 Prunes, Whole Pitted 16oz 124 Raisins, Golden (SO2) 16oz 125 Raisins, Thompson Seedless 16oz 131 Chocolate Covered Almonds** 8oz 132 Chocolate Covered Cashews** 8oz 133 Chocolate Covered Macadamias** 8oz 134 Chocolate Covered Maltballs** 8oz 135 Chocolate Covered Peanuts** 8oz 136 Chocolate Covered Pecans** 8oz 137 Chocolate Covered Raisins** 8oz 139 Creamy White Pecans** 8oz 154 Dark Chocolate Covered Raisins** 8oz 155 Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds** 8oz 157 Dark Chocolate Macadamias** 8oz 156 Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews** 8oz 168 Dark Chocolate Covered Pecans** 8oz 158 Dark Chocolate Covered Cranberries** 8oz 162 Dark Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans** 8oz 141 Frosted Pecan Halves, Cinnamon** 8oz 142 Frosted Pecan Halves, Orange** 8oz 143 Frosted Pecan Halves, Amaretto** 8oz 144 Frosted Pecan Halves, Praline** 8oz 165 Pecan Halves, Honey Toasted** 8oz 170 Yogurt Raisins** 8oz 163 Sugar Free Almonds** 8oz 166 Sugar Free Pecans** 8oz 145 Boston Baked Beans** 8oz

