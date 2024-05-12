Submit Release
Odyssey System Maintenance Scheduled for 5/11/2024-5/12/2024

This weekend starting Saturday May 11th at 9:30 PM through Sunday May 12th at 10:00 PM (Times are Central) all Odyssey related systems will be down for maintenance. During this time, the Case Management System, Secure Public Access, Public Access, E-filing, etc. will be unavailable.  Sorry for the inconvenience.

