CDR Software to Showcase ERP for Distributors at PowerUp Expo, May 20-23

Join CDR Software at PowerUp in Fort Worth, Texas

DAC Wholesale Distribution Software to be Featured at COMMON.org Annual Event

PowerUp is a perfect time to engage with our experts and gain a deeper understanding of what DAC Software can do to optimize your distribution processes.” — Jebb Maginnis

CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDR Software, a leader in ERP solutions for wholesale distributors, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming PowerUp Expo, organized by COMMON.org. The expo, a showcase of technology and innovation focused on IBM i and Power servers, will take place from May 20-23 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Discover the Latest in ERP Technology at Booth #217

Visitors to booth #217 will have the opportunity to explore the latest updates to CDR’s DAC Software, an enterprise (ERP) solution crafted to meet the unique needs of medium and large wholesale distributors. The latest version of DAC Software boasts enhanced features to help businesses:

- Control operating costs,

- Make better-informed purchasing decisions,

- Reduce inventory issues, and

- Strengthen relationships with vendors and customers.

Meet the Minds Supporting DAC Software

Skilled software developers from CDR will be present to discuss the functionalities of DAC Software and demonstrate how it has been tailored to fit the specific requirements of the wholesale distribution business.

“PowerUp is a perfect time to engage with our experts and gain a deeper understanding of what DAC Software can do to optimize your distribution processes,” said Jebb Maginnis, president of CDR Software.

Connect with CDRSoftware.com

Those interested in learning more about DAC Software or scheduling a meeting at the COMMON PowerUp Expo should contact CDRSoftware.com today to discover how the company’s solutions can “PowerUp” your distribution business.

About CDR Software

CDR Software is a leading provider of fully integrated software solutions designed especially for distribution companies serving the convenience products industry. Based in Chicago, CDR software and professional services provide turn-key technology solutions for streamlined ordering and returns management, inventory management, rebate reporting, and more. CDR is part of Vela Software Group's Libra Software, under the Constellation Software umbrella. For more information, visit the CDR Software website.