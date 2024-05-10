Evolution Welding & Fabrication Announces Launch of New Standard Rail Gooseneck and Bumper Pull Roll-Off Trailers
Evolution Welding & Fabrication - Rolling Out Quality, One Trailer at a Time!”MIAMI, FL, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Welding & Fabrication, a leader in the fabrication industry, is excited to announce the addition of two new products to its esteemed lineup: the Standard Rail Gooseneck Roll-Off Trailer and the Standard Bumper Pull Roll-Off Trailer. These innovative trailers are designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern hauling and transportation, promising unmatched durability, functionality, and performance.
Introducing the Standard Rail Gooseneck Roll-Off Trailer
The newly launched Standard Rail Gooseneck Roll-Off Trailer is an exemplary model of engineering excellence, designed to serve the demanding requirements of heavy-duty transportation. Available in 12′, 14’, 16′, and 18′ sizes, this trailer is constructed with the highest standards to ensure reliability under the toughest conditions. Equipped with a TUFF wireless remote, solar panel, LED lights, electric tarp, and single or dual wheels with options for 10k, 12k, and 15k tandem axles, a 10-ton (up to 16′ trailers) and 12-ton (18′ trailer only) scissor hoist, it represents a significant advancement in trailer technology. The addition of dual hydraulic jacks offers enhanced stability and ease of operation, making it a top choice for professionals seeking efficiency and dependability in their hauling endeavors.
Discover the Standard Bumper Pull Roll-Off Trailer
Evolution Welding & Fabrication’s Standard Bumper Pull Roll-Off Trailer sets a new benchmark for strength and versatility in the industry. With options for 12’, 14’, and 16’ sizes, this trailer’s main frame is constructed from durable 6” x 2” rectangular steel tubing, ready to withstand the rigors of continuous use. Including 17.5" 18-ply radial tires on 8-lug solid steel wheels enhances load handling capacities and overall stability. The trailer's design incorporates an electric over hydraulic pump system powered by Interstate’s dual deep-cycle marine batteries, ensuring smooth operation. Additional features such as a sealed locking toolbox, a 15’ wired remote control, and a 20,000 WARRIOR Severe Duty electric winch system further underscore its utility and safety on the job site.
State-of-the-art Options
Evolution Welding & Fabrication proudly stands as the sole manufacturer in the market, offering a distinguished array of state-of-the-art options designed to elevate the standard of transportation and hauling. Among these exclusive offerings are:
- Hydraulic Tarp Gantry System
- Backup Camera
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS)
- Wireless Remote
- Air compressor
- Reeving System
- 13HP Honda Gas Engine
These advancements underline Evolution Welding & Fabrication's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing high-quality, versatile solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs.
Evolution Welding & Fabrication provides a streamlined process to obtain an instant quote directly through their website. With nationwide shipping options available, clients across the United States can experience the convenience of having these premium trailers delivered directly to their businesses. Evolution Welding & Fabrication is committed to fast turnaround times, ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly and can begin leveraging the enhanced capabilities of their new trailers without delay.
About Evolution Welding & Fabrication
Evolution Welding & Fabrication has established itself as a frontrunner in the roll-off and hook lift containers sector, renowned for its innovative solutions and commitment to quality. With these latest additions to their product range, the company continues to demonstrate its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the industry.
For more information on the Standard Rail Gooseneck and Bumper Pull Roll-Off Trailers or to inquire about purchasing, please contact:
Evolution Welding & Fabrication
Ph: (786) 534-3970
Address: 2095 NW 141st St, Opa-Locka, FL 33054
Website: https://evolutionweldings.com/
Yunior Alfonso
Evolution Welding & Fabrication
+1 786-534-3970
info@evolutionweldings.com
