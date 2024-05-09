Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Reminds Residents They Will Need a REAL ID or Current Passport to Board a Plane Starting in May 2025  

Boston — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding residents that beginning May 7, 2025, anyone traveling by plane domestically or entering certain federal building areas will need a Registry-issued REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID, or a valid passport. To help ensure compliance, a countdown clock is now live at Mass.Gov/RMV.

The Registry is encouraging everyone seeking a REAL ID compliant license or identification card to go online at Mass.Gov/ID to learn what documents are needed for a required in-person appointment.

“The countdown is on for the REAL ID federal requirement and the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, and its partner AAA Northeast, have successfully been issuing REAL ID credentials and are prepared for interested residents prior to the May 2025 deadline,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “We want Massachusetts residents to know they can upgrade to the REAL ID driver’s license or identification card during their normal renewal process for the same cost as a renewal. For the customers who wish to do this, we highly recommend you schedule your appointment at least three weeks before your birthday so that you can receive your credential in the mail ahead of your expiration.”

The RMV has posted helpful information on REAL ID requirements that customers can use to prepare for their in-person visits, including convenient document checklists to help pre-stage REAL ID applications, at Mass.Gov/ID. Documents required for this transaction include two proofs of Massachusetts residency, proof of a full Social Security Number (SSN), and proof of lawful presence. Customers who have had a name change since the issuance of a birth certificate, passport or other document, will need to show the reason for the name change by presenting documentation like a marriage certificate, divorce decree or court document. These required documents must be original or certified versions. The RMV recommends customers gather these documents well in advance of appointments to ensure they have the information required by federal law.

Currently, Massachusetts is at 54 percent REAL ID adoption with almost 3 million credentials being REAL ID-compliant. Customers are eligible to renew up to one year in advance of the expiration date printed on their license or ID, and up to two years after the expiration date.

Prior to May 7, 2025, customers will not need a federally compliant REAL ID for the purposes of boarding domestic flights or entering certain federal buildings.

The fee for renewing a non-commercial standard or REAL ID driver’s license is $50. The fee for renewing a Mass ID is $25. The fee for upgrading to a standard or REAL ID card is $25. Customers with a less than five-year stay in the U.S. pay a pro-rated fee.

Appointments can be scheduled by RMV customers by visiting the RMV’s Online Service Center at Mass.Gov/RMV or if you are a AAA member at https://northeast.aaa.com/automotive/registry-services/massachusetts.html.

For additional information and details on these and other RMV service offerings, please visit www.mass.gov/rmv.

