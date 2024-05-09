XPONENTIAL 2024 Concludes with 10% Surge in Attendance

Premier technology event showcases unprecedented advancements in autonomy, robotics, & uncrewed systems

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPONENTIAL 2024, hosted at the San Diego Convention Center from April 22 to 25, continued its legacy as the premier technology event for autonomy, drones, and robotics across sectors and operational domains. Organized by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA), this year's gathering provided a dynamic platform for 7,500 industry leaders and end-users to explore groundbreaking technologies, engage in invaluable education sessions, participate in specialized defense programming, and foster unparalleled networking opportunities. The 2024 event also achieved a remarkable 10% growth in overall attendance over 2023.

Michael Robbins, President and CEO at AUVSI, remarked, “The energy on the show floor and throughout XPONENTIAL was tremendous. Our new Cyber City pavilion generated a lot of buzz and the Defense Technologies Zone, coupled with our AUVSI Defense programming, allowed attendees to take part in terrific program reviews from DOD and other service branches. Attendees and exhibitors were excited to connect, learn from one another, and work together to solve problems.”

Strong international attendance demonstrated the global impact of XPONENTIAL and the growth of uncrewed systems in both business and defense applications. Attracting participants from over 62 nations, with notable attendance from Canada, Taiwan, the UK, China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan, XPONENTIAL fostered cross-border collaboration and innovation. With 23% of attendees and 30% of exhibiting companies hailing from countries outside the U.S., XPONENTIAL highlighted the importance of international cooperation and knowledge exchange in advancing autonomous systems industries.

Spanning 102,000 square feet, the XPO Hall served as a hub of innovation, hosting over 560 exhibitors unveiling cutting-edge technologies across 30 different categories spanning air, ground, and maritime domains. Cross-country collaboration extended to the show floor with 5 international pavilions showcasing innovations from Québec, Spain, Asia Pacific, and Taiwan.

Attendees and exhibitors alike were thrilled with their XPONENTIAL experience. Attendees immersed themselves in the latest technologies and solutions, gaining invaluable insights into various industries. Exhibitors were particularly pleased with the quality of interactions and the genuine interest shown by attendees. Many emphasized how the event served as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and valuable partnership opportunities.

When asked about the benefits of attending XPONENTIAL, Nadielle Acosta of Acosta Tech stated, "The XPO floor is kind of like the Disneyland of technology. We get to talk to people and better understand the technologies and their purpose, so we learn a lot. When we go back to our company, we are more open minded to new trends that are happening and can share new perspectives."

Michael Blades, exhibiting with allocortech, expressed, “I've been coming to XPONENTIAL for 12 years and this is the conference where we can find the most traction with potential clients. If you want to make partnerships and know what the new technologies and trends are, this is the event to come to in the US.”

Defense applications were a key theme seen throughout programming and the XPO Hall. AUVSI Defense, hosted from the show floor, fostered collaboration between commercial industry and government agencies to strengthen U.S. global competitive advantage in autonomy. Outdoor Pacific Pivot Demonstrations showcased critical warfighting capabilities across air, maritime surface, and subsurface domains. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Director Doug Beck delivered keynote remarks on Day One, and AUVSI and DIU announced a new Memorandum of Understanding at XPONENTIAL.

XPONENTIAL 2024 introduced several new features to expand opportunities for attendees. The XPO+ Launcher Start-Up Pavilion provided emerging companies a platform to showcase innovations and connect with investors and partners, culminating in the XPO+ Launcher Award Pitch, where startups competed for a chance to win a booth at XPONENTIAL Europe 2025. Angel Aerial Systems, specializing in drone technology innovation, claimed the top prize, followed by Elodin (YC W24) and WingXpand.

Tom Mitchell, President of Messe Düsseldorf North America, expressed gratitude to all participants, saying, “XPONENTIAL 2024 stands as a testament to the extraordinary dedication of all involved. We extend our sincerest appreciation to every attendee, exhibitor, partner, sponsor, and thought leader whose unwavering commitment made this event an unparalleled success. Your collective efforts propel our industry forward, driving innovation and shaping the future of autonomy and robotics. As we look ahead, we eagerly anticipate the continued momentum and success of XPONENTIAL in 2025, along with the debut of XPONENTIAL Europe.”

SAVE THE DATE! XPONENTIAL 2025 is scheduled for May 19–22 in Houston, Texas, and XPONENTIAL Europe 2025 will debut in Düsseldorf, Germany, February 18–20. For more information and updates, visit www.xponential.org.

###

About XPONENTIAL

Co-hosted by AUVSI and Messe Düsseldorf North America, XPONENTIAL is the leading annual gathering for global leaders and end users of uncrewed technologies. Hosted by the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and by one of the world’s largest organizers of international trade shows, XPONENTIAL is the only event designed to advance the entire autonomy ecosystem. For more information, visit xponential.org.

