Governor Offers Reward for Information on Lenoir County Assault

NORTH CAROLINA, May 9 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the assault of Evernell Pittman, age 72.

On January 2, 2020, Mrs. Pittman was leaving a restaurant on East Vernon Avenue in Kinston, when an unknown suspect violently attacked her with a metal baseball bat. The assault left her with a severe brain injury.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3139 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

###