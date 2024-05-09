OneShare Health Welcomes Kyle Dietz as Chief Revenue Officer
OneShare Health, a leading health care sharing ministry providing accessible health care solutions, announces appointment of Kyle Dietz as Chief Revenue Officer
Prior to OneShare Health, Kyle held various positions for companies such as UnitedHealthcare, AgentCubed which is now a part of Allstate Health Solutions, and PivotHealth, acquired by Healthcare.com.”IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneShare Health, a leading health care sharing ministry committed to providing affordable and accessible health care solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kyle Dietz as Chief Revenue Officer.
— Jen Slutzker
With a wealth of experience in corporate growth and strategic leadership, Kyle Dietz brings a dynamic skill set and a proven track record of driving change and innovation in the health care industry. In his new role, Kyle will spearhead the company's revenue-generating strategies, focusing on expanding market reach, enhancing member engagement, and optimizing revenue streams to further empower individuals and families with quality health care options.
"We are delighted to welcome Kyle Dietz to the OneShare Health family," said Jen Slutzker, CEO of OneShare Health.
"Kyle's deep understanding of industry regulations coupled with his passion for driving positive change in health care align perfectly with our mission to transform the health care experience for our members. His expertise will be instrumental in advancing our growth objectives and ensuring continued success in delivering affordable and compassionate health care programs."
Prior to joining OneShare Health, Kyle held various executive positions where he successfully led revenue optimization initiatives, cultivated strategic partnerships, and implemented innovative solutions to drive business growth for companies such as UnitedHealthcare, AgentCubed which is now a part of Allstate Health Solutions, and PivotHealth, which was acquired by Healthcare.com. His extensive background in operational management, combined with his commitment to fostering meaningful relationships, makes him a valuable addition to the OneShare Health leadership team.
"I am honored to join OneShare Health and contribute to its mission of providing accessible and affordable health care programs to individuals and families across the nation," said Kyle Dietz, "I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at OneShare Health to further strengthen our revenue strategies and drive sustainable growth while staying true to our commitment to serving our members with integrity and compassion."
As Chief Revenue Officer, Kyle Dietz will play a pivotal role in advancing OneShare Health's strategic objectives and reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the health care sharing industry.
For media inquiries or more information about OneShare Health, please contact Emily Harris at eharris@OneShareHealth.com.
##
About OneShare Health:
OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry based in Irving, Texas, dedicated to helping individuals and families access quality, affordable health care. As a nonprofit organization, OneShare Health facilitates the sharing of medical expenses among its members, providing an innovative alternative to traditional health insurance that aligns with Christian principles. With a commitment to transparency, integrity, and compassion, OneShare Health is transforming the health care experience for its members by offering comprehensive health care solutions that prioritize affordability, accessibility, and community.
Media Contact: Emily Harris
Direct: 903-279-8865
Email: eharris@OneShareHealth.com
Website: OneShareHealth.com
Emily Harris
OneShare Health
+1 903-279-8865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other