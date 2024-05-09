Mbenabo Goumbala debuts "What Do I See? Animals in the Forest" - an enchanting wildlife adventure for kids

New Children’s Book, "What Do I See? Animals in the Forest" by Mbenabo Goumbala: Sparking Wonder and Learning Through Engaging Stories and Vibrant Illustrations

UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As parents, we're always on the lookout for educational tools that make learning enjoyable for our children. Mbenabo Goumbala, a devoted mother and passionate writer, announces the release of her latest children's book, "What Do I See? Animals in the Forest."This bedtime storybook is specifically crafted for children aged one to five, designed to both entertain and educate young minds. "What Do I See? Animals in the Forest" is a delightful journey into the world of animals, filled with vibrant illustrations and captivating stories that will spark curiosity and imagination in young readers. With charming tales featuring their favorite animals, children will embark on an adventure through the forest while learning about various creatures along the way.Mbenabo, the creative mind behind the book, is not only a talented writer but also a dedicated mother of three beautiful children. Her love for spending quality time with her kids and nurturing their curiosity inspired her to create this engaging storybook. Through her writing, she aims to instill a love for reading and learning in children from an early age."I believe that learning should be a joyful experience for children," says Goumbala. "With 'What Do I See? Animals in the Forest,' I wanted to create a book that not only entertains but also educates young readers about the fascinating world of animals. It's been a joy to see my own children captivated by the stories and illustrations, and I hope to share that joy with families everywhere."In addition to "What Do I See? Animals in the Forest," Mbenabo Goumbala has authored several other children's books, each designed to engage young readers and foster a love for learning. Her dedication to creating high-quality educational content has earned her recognition among parents and educators alike. Readers can purchase "What Do I See? Animals in the Forest" from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, AuthorHouse, Everand and Saxo.com, Vital Source, and Barnes & Noble.

Mbenabo Goumbala's Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!