Construction on new I-10 bridges over Gila River Begins

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is pleased to announce that construction of the new I-10 bridges over the Gila River is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The construction of the new I-10 bridges over the Gila River is part of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project that runs along 26 miles of I-10 in both directions between the Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) and State Route 387 near Casa Grande.

Construction of the new Gila River bridges over I-10 is one segment of the project’s four segments that are being delivered. Crews will construct the new bridges next to the existing ones. Also, any planned roadway restrictions during the construction of the bridge will take place overnight to minimize the impact on motorists. Work for the entire project corridor is expected to take place between early 2024 through late 2028.

Link to video of the I-10 bridges over the Gila River: https://vimeo.com/910945619?share=copy

Major construction components of the new I-10 bridges over the Gila River include:

Adding an additional lane in both directions (replacing the two lanes in each direction on the bridges to three lanes in each direction)

Reconfiguring the approach to the bridges on both ends

Widening the shoulders of the bridges

Once completed, the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project will have widened I-10 by adding an additional lane between south of Chandler to north of Casa Grande, providing motorists with three continuous lanes of travel in each direction between Phoenix and Tucson. Other major components of the I-10 Wild Horse Project include:

Extending the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in each direction on I-10 from Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) to Riggs Road

Improving interchanges and crossroads for enhanced capacity and safety, and multimodal (bike and pedestrian) crossings

Installing a fiber optic backbone to install freeway management technology to allow for installation of sensors, cameras, variable message signs and other highway operations and safety-related technology.

For more information on the construction dates and timelines, and on the project, visit i10wildhorsepasscorridor.com.

Note: Please be mindful that the Gila River Indian Community(GRIC) is a sovereign nation. Media wishing to take photographs and/or shoot video for news reports within the community should contact the Gila River Indian Community Department of Land Use Planning & Zoning prior to entry: 520.562.6003.

The I-10 Wild Horse Pass Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan. Some segments of the project are being funded by Prop 400, a half cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 and by federal and state funds as well as a $95 million dollar federal grant.