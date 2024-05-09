PeakView Solutions-Sponsored Team Clinches Esteemed Bly Family Award for Innovation in Energy
University of Arizona Students Triumph with Groundbreaking Renewable Energy SolutionMONUMENT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, PeakView Solutions proudly announced the sponsorship of Team 24011, who secured victory as the recipients of the prestigious Bly Family Award for Innovation in Energy Production, Supply, or Use at the University of Arizona's Craig M. Berge Design Day.
Comprising Ben Hunt, Daniel Hutton, Reina Kelley, Gracie Reinholz, Jamie J. Holmstrom, and Celeste C. Cortez, Team 24011's outstanding performance exemplifies PeakView Solutions' commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in engineering projects.
The winning project, titled "Plastic Recycling, Carbon Capture, and Disaster Relief Through Pyrolysis," garnered widespread acclaim for its groundbreaking approach to addressing pressing global challenges. By developing a portable pyrolysis plant capable of converting plastic waste into a diesel substitute, Team 24011 offers a sustainable solution to both plastic pollution and energy scarcity, particularly in disaster-prone regions.
"We are delighted to have sponsored Team 24011 on their remarkable journey to success," said Manny Miera, CEO and University of Arizona alum. "Their outstanding achievement reflects the collaborative spirit and dedication to excellence that defines PeakView Solutions. We are immensely proud to have played a role in their triumph."
The recognition of Team 24011's accomplishments underscores the University of Arizona's commitment to nurturing innovation and excellence in engineering education. Craig M. Berge Design Day serves as a platform for showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of students as they tackle real-world challenges.
As Team 24011 celebrates their well-deserved victory, PeakView Solutions looks forward to continuing its support of future engineering endeavors aimed at driving positive change and advancing sustainable solutions.
For more information about PeakView Solutions and its commitment to innovation, please visit www.peakviewsolutions.com.
About PeakView Solutions:
PeakView Solutions, LLC delivers cutting-edge automated and real-time software alongside innovative engineering solutions for the telecommunications and industrial service sectors. Committed to addressing the most pressing challenges faced by businesses and society, we prioritize sustainability, efficiency, and excellence. Through collaborative partnerships across various industries, PeakView Solutions pioneers advanced technologies that drive positive transformation.
Eric L. Claytor, SVP, Sales and Marketing
PeakView Solutions, LLC
eclaytor@peakviewsolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn