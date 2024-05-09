Two North Carolina Students Selected as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars from 15 Statewide Semifinalists

Dishita Agarwal, a senior at The Early College at Guilford (Guilford County Schools), was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar today, as well as Charlotte private school student Jacob Elijah Chen. The students are among 161 recipients recognized nationally for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Agarwal and Chen were two of 15 North Carolina U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalists:

Dishita Agarwal - The Early College at Guilford (Guilford County Schools)

Jacob Elijah Chen - Providence Day School (Private)

Talal Aslam - STEM Early College at NC A&T (Guilford County Schools)

George Cheng - North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics

Meadow E. Cheuvront - Avery County High School (Avery County Schools)

Laylah Coy Cooper-Holman - North Carolina School of the Arts

Tanvi Gaur - Chapel Hill High School (Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools)

Chloe Elizabeth Hammonds - Lumberton High School (Public Schools of Robeson County)

Kelsey Deanna Hussey - Chatham Central High School (Chatham County Schools)

Harrison Nathan Jones V - Durham School of the Arts (Durham Public Schools)

Josiah I. LaNave - Chase High School (Rutherford County Schools)

Neha Panda - Apex Friendship High School (Wake County Public School System)

Ashleigh Blair Russell - Perquimans County High School (Perquimans County Schools)

Pavan V. Thakkar - Providence Day School (Private)

Eun Yoo - Ravenscroft School (Private)

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt offered her congratulations to the two scholars and semifinalists from North Carolina.

“While being nationally recognized for academic excellence is a phenomenal feat on its own,” said Truitt, “it is even more impressive when factoring in the once in a lifetime educational hurdles the class of 2024 saw at the start of their high school careers due to the pandemic. These students exemplify adaptability and perseverance and should be commended for their exceptional achievement.”

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,700 candidates qualified for the 2024 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others and embrace opportunities to lead.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,200 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. 2024 is the program’s 60th anniversary.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program. A complete list of 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.