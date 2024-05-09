North Carolina fermented drink maker expands with manufacturing facility in Wilmington

Asheville, North Carolina-based FedUp Foods this week announced it is expanding its operations with a state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in Wilmington. The company is the largest private-label fermented beverage manufacturer in North America.

The company manufactures beverages for grocers and other retailers’ private labels. FedUp Foods develops its own recipes for products that include authentic kombucha, kombucha spritzer, prebiotic soda, functional energy drinks, water kefir soda and tepache.

“In light of the evolving landscape within the food and beverage industry, particularly with grocers increasingly investing in private label offerings, we, as industry leaders, are committed partners in meeting the rising demand for high-quality, good-for-you beverages at an accessible price point, while also contributing positively to the communities and environment that make our business possible,” said FedUp Foods CEO David Gray in a statement.

The company’s success illustrates how North Carolina companies are tapping into demand for healthy and environmentally conscious products.

FedUp Foods' new location in Wilmington.

“FedUp Foods embodies the Asheville entrepreneurial spirit so well,” said Jonathon Snover, NCBiotech’s executive director of its western office in Ashville. “They created a healthy and delicious product line that they and the community wanted, then grew the company while never losing sight of the triple bottom line philosophy – people, planet and profit - that grounds them.”

According to its website, the company vets and validates each of its suppliers and gives preferences to those meeting social and environmental criteria set by third-party organizations such as Fair Trade Certified, B Certified Corporation and USDA Organic.

The Wilmington location will be the company’s third manufacturing facility. The independently owned company also operates facilities in Marshall, NC, and Erwin, Tenn.