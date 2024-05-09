Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Open Newly Reconstructed Ramp from Route 6 East to Route 10 South on May 10

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will open the newly reconstructed ramp from Route 6 East to Route 10 South in Providence on Friday, May 10 after the evening rush hour. The new ramp is in the same location as the old one and was replaced as part of the overall Route 6/10 Interchange project.

The opening of the ramp means traffic no longer will need to follow the temporary exit that used a looping design and a portion of the Westminster Street Bridge. Drivers will encounter the exit for the new ramp sooner than they do today, about 1,200 feet before the start of the temporary ramp.

The reopening of the ramp allows RIDOT to finalize construction on Westminster Street, which will enable the reopening of the Westminster Street off-ramp from Route 10 North and the Route 10 South on-ramp from Westminster Street. Those ramps are expected to open later this construction season. All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The 6/10 Interchange Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.