TurboTides™ 2024 Release Unveils AI-Enhanced Turbomachinery Design and Optimization
Turbomachinery product development teams can now achieve more with new capabilities from TurboTides
TurboTides delivers cutting-edge design tech to optimize performance and reduce design time. This release enhances software robustness, introduces a host of new features to meet users' evolving needs”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spinpo LLC, the worldwide provider of TurboTides software, is excited to announce the launch of its latest software release, TurboTides 2024.
This new version introduces groundbreaking AI-driven optimization capabilities and enhancements that streamline the turbomachinery design process.
Key Enhancements in TurboTides 2024:
• AI-Driven Optimization: The integration of an AI-driven optimizer within TurboTides provides design engineers with a powerful tool for automated optimization, leading to superior turbomachinery designs with unprecedented speed and efficiency.
• Embedded Database Hosted on User's Server: TurboTides’ embedded database is now accessible online, offering a centralized resource for organizations to synchronize critical design data with their design systems.
• Fast Pump Design Option: This is a new feature that accelerates the preliminary pump design process, utilizing widely recognized empirical correlations for user-friendly fast design iterations.
• Expanded Design Capabilities: The release includes many new features such as double-suction inlet chamber for pumps, inlet fan box, counter-rotating fans, and compressors and constant-radius volutes, all aimed at enhancing the design capabilities of TurboTides software.
About TurboTides Software: TurboTides software is an integrated suite tailored for turbomachinery applications. It supports the entire design lifecycle, from cycle analysis and preliminary sizing to parameterized 3D geometry generation, 3D CFD, and FEA, with automated meshing and post-processing and an AI-driven optimizer for streamlined design optimization.
A Word from TurboTides Founder: “TurboTides is committed to delivering state-of-the-art design technologies and tools that empower our users to achieve optimal turbomachinery performance while reducing design time,” stated Dr. Xuwen Qiu, Founder of TurboTides company, “This release not only enhances software robustness but also introduces a host of new features to meet the evolving needs of our users.”
Availability: TurboTides 2024 is now available for purchase. For more information, a live demonstration, or inquiries about becoming a product reseller, please contact Katherine Zhang, Managing Director, at info@spinpous.com.
About Spinpo LLC: Located in California, Spinpo provides worldwide services for sales and support of TurboTides software.
TurboTides is a registered trademark of TurboTides, Inc.
Katherine Zhang
Spinpo
