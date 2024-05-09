EU and UNDP launch joint project to support Moldova’s green transition

Today, on Europe Day, the project ‘Promoting Inclusive Green Transition in the Republic of Moldova’ was launched in the Moldovan capital.

The project is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme.

The initiative will support the Government of the Republic of Moldova in adopting a green transition agenda by raising awareness, building capacity and encouraging investments in a low-emission and resource-efficient economy.

The project will also launch initiatives to support the development of new business models to promote circular economy and innovative environmentally friendly solutions.

It will also support efforts to promote renewable energy, solid biomass plantations, test sustainable mobility and green transport measures, and develop air quality monitoring infrastructure.

