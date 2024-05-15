Selling Power Releases List of the Top Sales Training Companies in 2024
For the twelfth year, Selling Power has published its list of companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams.
As the economy continues to struggle with a soft landing, and AI is disrupting the sales landscape, having an effective and forward focused sales organization is critical to accelerate revenue growth.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Selling Power released its list of Top Sales Training Companies in 2024: https://bit.ly/4bkhT4D The listing also appears in the May/June issue of Selling Power magazine, the leading digital sales publication.
This annual list helps sales organizations select the right sales training partner with a track record of producing tangible ROI while providing superior customer service. This year, Selling Power received the most applications in the history of producing this list. As there were so many stellar applications, the selection process proved difficult. In the end, a total of 31 companies made the cut.
According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training is more important than ever. “As the economy continues to struggle with a soft landing, and AI is disrupting the sales landscape, having an effective and forward focused sales organization is critical to accelerate revenue growth. Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team’s success.”
Some of the selected companies will be providing critical training insights at the upcoming in person Sales 3.0 Conference being held in Las Vegas on June 5-6, 2024: www.sales30conf.com.
All companies on the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2024 list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.
The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were:
● Depth and breadth of training offered
● Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)
● Contributions to the sales training market
● Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback
To evaluate applicants for the list, Selling Power surveyed and considered feedback from nearly 300 clients of the companies that applied. Here’s a brief selection of comments from their clients:
● “Amazing team! They have had such a positive impact on the teams' results, our organization has been transformed into a sales powerhouse!”
● “Their program is built on an ethical philosophical foundation linked to a clear understanding of human behavior.”
● “Outstanding strategic partner- way beyond a sales training content provider but an end-to-end solution for developing and enabling commercial teams to be successful: driving business through skills development.”
● “Top quality trainers, very well informed about our company transformation and its challenges, good understanding of our business, great project team.”
● “They are great to work with and extremely beneficial to our team in developing skillsets around holding difficult conversations and learning more about themselves and their clients through understanding and recognizing behavioral styles.”
● “When we did deploy their process and training, it was flawless in execution and the sales teams were excited about the methodology and applying it to their customer accounts. We achieved compelling ROI!”
See the full list of Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies 2024 at https://bit.ly/4bkhT4D.
About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters https://bit.ly/3eqbnP3, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year (https://www.sales30conf.com).
