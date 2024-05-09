Submit Release
Electoral Commission on candidates contesting Municipal By-elections on 15 May 2024

Three (03) municipal ward by-elections will take place in the North West on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

The by- elections will be contested by 3 candidates from 3 political parties. 

In the North West

•   Ward 01 in the Madibeng Municipality – NW372, will be contested by three political party candidates. 1. Ephraim Maphatha Nkoe of the African National Congress (ANC); 2. Lebogang Neo Simango of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and 3. Elizabeth Thato Legase of the UMkhonto Wesizwe (MK).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 46,72%.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386
For media interviews: Please email requests to: spokesperson@elections.org.za
 

