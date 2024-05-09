Submit Release
Ministers Foley and Naughton announce two new special school buildings in Dublin going to tender

The projects will enhance purpose-built accommodation capacity in Dublin for children and young people with special educational needs aged from 4 to 18. The new school buildings will each include rooms for art, home economics/living skills and woodwork, as well as a library, a GP room, a dedicated dining space, a sensory room, dedicated therapy rooms and ancillary accommodation. 

