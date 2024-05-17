Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,731 in the last 365 days.

Minister McConalogue confirms 124,274 BISS and other area-based schemes applications submitted by deadline

The area-based application includes a range of schemes including the Eco scheme, Complementary Redistribution Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF), Protein Aid, Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC), Multi Species Sward Measure (MSSM) and Red Clover Silage Measure (RCSM)and the annual claims for Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

You just read:

Minister McConalogue confirms 124,274 BISS and other area-based schemes applications submitted by deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more