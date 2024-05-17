Minister McConalogue confirms 124,274 BISS and other area-based schemes applications submitted by deadline

The area-based application includes a range of schemes including the Eco scheme, Complementary Redistribution Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF), Protein Aid, Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC), Multi Species Sward Measure (MSSM) and Red Clover Silage Measure (RCSM)and the annual claims for Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).