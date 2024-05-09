EU4Digital: Ukraine, Moldova and Romania launch pilot project to improve customs data exchange

At the end of April, the customs authorities of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) paving the way for a three-way pilot project to test cross-border customs data exchange as part of EU4Digital eCustoms activities.

This agreement between the State Customs Service of Ukraine, the Romanian Customs Authority and the Customs Service of the Republic of Moldova sets the stage for collaborative testing of cross-border data exchange, as part of the EU4Digital Initiative’s objectives to facilitate trade and extend the benefits of the EU’s Digital Single Market to the Eastern partner countries.

The pilot project will use the Systematic Exchange of Electronic Data (SEED) system. Developed with EU support and tested for more than twelve years in the Western Balkans, SEED offers a digital platform that simplifies processes, reduces paperwork and enhances efficiency in the submission, processing and exchange of customs data.

From 20-24 May 2024, EU4Digital experts will provide technical training during visits to the border crossing points between: Siret in Romania and Porubne in Ukraine; Leuseni in Moldova and Albita in Romania; and between Reni in Ukraine, Giurgiulești in Moldova and Galați in Romania.

The eCustoms pilot itself, planned for 10 June – 12 July 2024, will focus on integrating the SEED application into the countries’ customs operations, to prepare for testing the exchange of data regarding both empty and full trucks that will cross the borders.

The pilot activities are aligned with the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes project, which established alternative logistics routes from Ukraine via rail, road and inland waterways in 2022 in response to Russia’s war of aggression.

Find out more

Press release