LifeBio Completes 500 Life Stories in Nursing Homes in Minnesota and Texas

MARYSVILLE, OH, USA, August 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LifeBio Project rolled out to 29 nursing homes in Minnesota and Texas over the last year, helping more than 500 residents tell and share their life stories. They liked reminiscing and seeing their own books in print, and their voices will live on as a legacy for family and friends.Heidi Pederson, a staff member at the Villas at New Brighton, said, "I really enjoyed this process and learning things we may not have known about each resident!"With proven LifeBio reminiscence therapy questions inside the LifeBio Memory app, each participant talks while the app records. Seniors share fond memories of their hometowns, important family members, childhood experiences, work memories, life events, advice, and specific care preferences. Staff, family, or volunteers assisted with the process.In addition to the person's voice recordings archived inside a private LifeBio account, LifeBio also prints and ships completed Life Story Books for each participating storyteller with personal memories, background, and photos inside. Behind the scenes after the app records, LifeBio's automated AI systems are processing the person's speech into text that populates the person's digital book. The Story Team's writers and editors then ensure the accuracy and quality of the books before they are printed and shipped.In addition to the book, LifeBio creates a 1-page Snapshot and 1-page Action Plan for use by nursing home care staff to get to know each person. The displayed Snapshots are a quick introduction to the person. The Action Plans include discussion topics and great ways to connect in conversation for staff, family, or volunteers. Action Plans are used behind the scenes to help staff know and respond to specific care preferences, enhancing required care plans."LifeBio went great. The residents loved it, and we got such a kick out of reading through them, " said Laurie Rothanburg from St. Otto's Care Center.The LifeBio Project was funded through Civil Monetary Penalty (CMP) grants in Minnesota and Texas. The primary goal of these grants is to enhance the quality of life and quality of care for nursing home residents. LifeBio is an evidence-based approach that has been found to reduce depressive symptoms in recent studies. Past CMP projects in Ohio, Tennessee, California, and Washington have also successfully helped hundreds of residents create a legacy with LifeBio."We cannot underestimate the power of listening, especially to people who are in nursing homes across America. These are some of the most resilient people I know. Their stories and legacies matter," said Beth Sanders, CEO of LifeBio, Inc.All LifeBio digital files are available for upload or integrations with the electronic health record systems of nursing homes, supporting the Moving Forward Coalition recommendations for person-centered care. Federal regulations require nursing homes to document residents' goals, preferences, and priorities to meet their needs.CMP is a monetary penalty that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) may impose against nursing homes when they are not in compliance with one or more Medicare and Medicaid requirements. The CMP grant funds are turned around to provide a positive outcome for nursing homes, especially to support residents and to accelerate efforts for excellence in person-centered care and memory care.For more information about upcoming CMP grants and ways that your state may be able to participate with LifeBio in an upcoming CMP grant application, please email info@lifebio.com or call 937-303-4576. To access a 14-day trial of the LifeBio Memory app, download it on iOS/Android tablets or phones.

