Professional Notary Services, Inc. named to Fastest-Growing MWBE Top 50 List in Greater Rochester Area
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce announces PNS ranked #11 out of Top 50 MWBEROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Notary Services, Inc, a Signing Company owned by Marcy Tiberio, ranked #11 on the list of Top 50 Fastest Growing Small Minority and Women Owned Businesses in the Greater Rochester area. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce accounting partner Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP determines MWBE Award rankings based upon dollar and percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The rankings were revealed at an awards ceremony held on May 2, 2024, in Rochester, NY.
To be eligible for the Greater Rochester Chamber MWBE Awards, businesses must be independent, privately held, headquartered in the Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region, have a revenue between $100,000 and $20,000,000 in each of the three most recent fiscal years, and have a minimum of 51% ownership, operation, and control by minorities and/or women. The Top 50 MWBEs, ranked by growth percentage, collectively generated $130 million in local revenues. Professional Notary Services is proud to have contributed to the Greater Rochester economy with 1100 notary subcontractors that provide a variety of in-person and remote online document signing services. Women make up the majority of the notary force that works for Professional Notary Services demonstrating PNS's commitment to supporting other women-owned small businesses.
Greater Rochester Chamber President & CEO Bob Duffy shared, “They are the fastest-growing small business MWBEs, thanks to their leadership, employees, and customers. Despite the struggles that underrepresented groups face, these organizations are not only growing, but thriving and investing in our region. We are grateful to our MWBE Award honorees for making the Greater Rochester region the vibrant community it is.”
About Professional Notary Services, Inc.: Founded in 2013, by Marcy Tiberio, as the sole mobile notary who built a nationwide mobile notary network of 1100 notaries. They serve a variety of industries and make notarizations accessible to anyone, regardless of when or where they need one. PNS travels the extra mile to make convenient and accurate notarizations accessible via in-person and Remote Online Notarization in all fifty states. Professional Notary Services, Inc. has been a certified New York State Minority- And Women-Owned Business Enterprise ("MWBE") since August 2020. For more information about PNS, visit www.professionalnotaryservices.biz
