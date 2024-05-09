Golden Deserts of the Dubai and UAE Transformed into "Green Desert" After Record-Breaking 75-Year Rainfall

Solar Park Desert after heavy rains

Revolutionizing the UAE Desert Experience: Green Sand Dunes with Lush Vegetation and Plenty of Flora and Fauna.

The UAE deserts, including parts of Dubai, have become greener due to increased rainfall in recent years. This has led to more vegetation, changing some areas from desert to shrubland.” — Alessandro Vallecchi, Senior Marshal

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a rare and extraordinary turn of events, the deserts of the United Arab Emirates have transformed into a breathtaking verdant paradise following the heaviest rainfall in 75 years. The once golden sands have given way to lush green dunes adorned with meter-tall vegetation, including vibrant shrubs and hardy desert plants painting a surreal picture of nature's resilience and beauty.

This rare and remarkable phenomenon has captivated adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the desert in a way never seen before. The lush greenery contrasts magnificently against the backdrop of the arid desert, creating a visual spectacle that has drawn attention from around the world.

Carnity, renowned for its expertise in off-road club drives and desert driving courses, recognizes the unique opportunity this natural phenomenon presents to 4x4 owners and enthusiasts. With the desert terrain now transformed into a green oasis, there's never been a better time to experience the magic of desert driving, surrounded by vibrant vegetation, exotic birds and stunning landscapes.

"The lush green sand dunes and thriving vegetation offer a completely new perspective on desert exploration, and participants can navigate this transformed terrain safely and responsibly."

Frederic Nuyttens, Crew: The UAE desert is far more dynamic than what people think. Even though it has transformed over Millions of years from a sea into a dry uninhabited land, there is still plenty of life and vegetation to be found. The recent changes have turned some areas into green lush lands, providing better shelter and grazing opportunities for many animals. The question will remain on how long these newly created lakes and lush greenery will stay in place to experience.

Gaurav Khanna, Crew: expressed his excitement about this natural wonder and its impact on desert exploration. "The transformation of the UAE deserts into a green oasis is nothing short of an extraordinary experience." This is a unique opportunity for 4x4 owners and adventure enthusiasts to experience the desert in a whole new light with their completely stock 4WD vehicle.

"I love seeing the 4x4 owner's amazed reactions every day after their first desert drive."

Islam Soliman, Marshal: The long-term impact is the expansive growth of vegetation in sabkhas turning it into massive green fields. The growth of different types of grass and medium-sized plants attracts all sorts of life around it from butterflies and slugs to larger animals like oryxes and gazelles. The vegetation growth on the dunes is helping stabilize the sand on the dunes, making them hard and compact. If the increased rainfall continues, this will help reduce the dust levels in the surrounding areas.

Goutam Sharma, Expert Leader: The deserts of Dubai have been becoming green for some time now; be it Qudra or Faqa'a the creation of lakes has increased the water level in the deserts of Dubai, and the rain has only exacerbated the situation. In our recent drive from Faqa'a to Al Qudra Desert (Bab Al Shams) we found a great example of it, where the desert was lush green with only the tops of the dunes having some sand.

