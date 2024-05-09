SAUNDRA PASCHAL RECEIVES IAOTP’S PRESIDENTIAL AWARD IN EDUCATION
Saundra Paschal honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saundra Paschal, Mathematics Educator for Lake View High School, San Angelo Independent School District, was recently announced as the recipient of the Presidential Award in Education 2024 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)
Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor; only one member is chosen from the Education Industry. This prestigious award celebrates educators who demonstrate excellence in their field, inspire students, and positively impact their communities. Recipients of this esteemed accolade represent the pinnacle of dedication and innovation in education, embodying the values of excellence, leadership, and lifelong learning. Ms. Paschal will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Ms. Paschal is receiving The Presidential Award for her outstanding commitment to her career as a Mathematics Educator for over 40 years. First, as a teacher's aide, Saundra climbed to her present-day position through determination and dedication.
Saundra earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a Minor in Biology from Angelo State University in 1980. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success throughout the district and in her community and has established long-term relationships and trust among her colleagues.
Her key responsibilities for the school are teaching Algebra two and pre-calculus courses, coaching the mathematics team, and advising on books for publication.
Ms. Paschal is highly involved in her community and has gained global recognition for her exceptional leadership and dedication to her field. In 2000, she was awarded "Teacher of the Year." In 2011, she was selected as the VIP of the Year by Cambridge Who's Who. In 2012 & 2013, she was honored with the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and recognized as one of the Elite Women Worldwide. Saundra was also recognized in Pro-Files Magazine and had a chapter dedicated to her in the "Top 101 Industry Experts Publication" for 2017. Saundra has been involved with the curriculum writing team at the San Angelo Independent School District, the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association, and ASCD. Ms. Paschal has been honored as the "Top Educator of the Year" by the International Association of Top Professionals. Saundra was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine for 2018. Ms Paschal received the prestigious "Empowered Woman of the Year for 2019" award from IAOTP, and her achievements were celebrated with a feature on the renowned Reuters Building in Times Square. In 2022, she was honored with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award and recognized as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP. Saundra has been recognized with the prestigious Top Global Hero Award in Education 2023 by IAOTP. She will receive the prestigious Presidential Award at IAOTP's annual award gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December.
Saundra's professional growth and patience have cultivated a passionate, well-respected woman who constantly displays greatness. She volunteers her time at her local church and other charitable organizations. She supports her students and enjoys showing mathematics functioning in the real world. Looking ahead, Saundra says, "I will continue to share my love of mathematics. My great joy is seeing the 'light' in students' eyes when they comprehend mathematics and realize that they do understand mathematics."
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
