Audiomack and Beatlibrary's Game-Changing Partnership: Free Beats for Artists Worldwide
Revolutionizing Music Production: Audiomack and Beatlibrary Collaborate to Facilitate Unrestricted Creation with Free Beats for Every Artist.
We believe that every artist should have the tools to express their creativity without financial barriers.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatlibrary, a leading online beat marketplace, and Audiomack, the artist-first music streaming platform that empowers artists to reach and engage with fans worldwide, have announced an exciting partnership that will provide Audiomack users with free access to Beatlibrary’s extensive selection of beats. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the music creation landscape by making high-quality production tools accessible to all Audiomack subscribers.
Under this partnership, Audiomack users can explore and utilize a wide variety of beats, enabling artists to craft unique sounds and enhance their musical projects without incurring additional costs. This initiative is aligned with both companies' commitment to empowering artists and promoting musical diversity.
Samuel Gabriel-Pitman, CEO of Beatlibrary, commented on the partnership: "We believe that every artist should have the tools to express their creativity without financial barriers. This partnership with Audiomack aligns perfectly with our mission to make music creation accessible to all. This initiative represents a fundamental shift in how artists create and share music. We’re leveling the playing field for all artists, giving them the tools to innovate and excel."
Audiomack has consistently supported emerging and developmental artists by offering a robust suite of free creator tools, a Creator App, and a platform that reaches a global audience. The Beatlibrary integration enhances Audiomack's commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation in the music industry.
As the partnership evolves, both companies are dedicated to continuously improving the user experience and supporting the broader artist community. This collaboration will inspire new musical content, enriching the global music scene with fresh and diverse sounds.
Users are encouraged to visit the Audiomack and Beatlibrary.io websites for additional information about how to access the beats and more details on the partnership.
About Beatlibrary
Beatlibrary is a premier platform for production, offering a wide range of high-quality instrumental tracks to artists around the world. It is committed to democratizing music production by providing affordable access to professional-grade musical components.
About Audiomack
Audiomack connects artists with fans. A music streaming and discovery platform boasting 30 million monthly users, Audiomack lets artists worldwide directly upload unlimited music for free while also boasting a curated library of music from all three major labels and Merlin. Industry-leading features include Connect, a messaging tool for artists to engage with their fans; Supporters, where superfans can directly support their favorite artists; and Audiomod, which allows listeners to speed up, slow down, and edit tracks in real-time. With half a million active creators, Audiomack spotlights rising artists and music scenes from across the globe and is a top-5 music app on Android in 17 African countries.
This partnership underscores the shared mission of Beatlibrary and Audiomack to foster a thriving music community where creativity can flourish. As the music industry continues to evolve, such collaborations are pivotal in shaping the future of music creation and distribution.
