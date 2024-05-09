Governor Newsom Calls on Half Moon Bay to Approve Housing for Farmworkers Following Mass Shooting

Published: May 09, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today released a statement calling on the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission to stop delaying the approval of a 40-unit project to provide affordable housing for senior farmworkers. The Commission’s delay follows a deadly shooting last year that exposed the dire living conditions of farmworkers in the area.

“Last year a deadly shooting brought to light the squalid living conditions of farmworkers in Half Moon Bay. Rather than do the right thing and approve badly needed housing for the workers who feed us, a 40-unit complex for low-income seniors is being stalled by local officials. This delay is egregious and jeopardizes the well-being of Californians. The state’s Housing Accountability Unit is reviewing the city’s actions and will take all necessary steps to hold Half Moon Bay accountable if the project does not move forward as state law requires.” – Governor Gavin Newsom

In 2023, immediately following the Half Moon Bay shooting, Governor Newsom met with survivors and witnessed firsthand the unacceptable living conditions of agriculture workers in this area. The Governor has budgeted millions in funding and resources to ensure that those working in the agriculture industry receive support from the state.

Additionally, the Governor has called for greater accountability and has implemented new approaches to address the state’s need for more housing. Under Governor Newsom, the highly successful Housing Accountability Unit (HAU) was created to work with locals and hold jurisdictions accountable for their fair share of housing. Since its inception, HAU has unlocked more than 23,000 units of housing that otherwise may not have been built.

The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission has the opportunity to move this important housing project forward next week, during their next meeting on Tuesday, May 14.

###