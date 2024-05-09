Rally Planned to Support SB426 - Oklahoma Health Sovereignty Act

"It's Time to Gather at the Capitol to Let Your Voice Be Heard and Protect Oklahomans Health Sovereignty: Bring SB426 to the Senate Floor"

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- All concerned citizens are invited to the front steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol Tuesday May 14, 11:30am-5:00pm CST for a constituent show of support for SB426.The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) are expected to pass the World Health Assembly May27-Jun1. President Biden has already expressed his support for the expansion of WHO’s authority. Despite 49 US Senators signing a joint letter urging the President to reconsider and allow the Congress time to review the final drafts of the Pandemic Agreement and IHR amendments, which have not yet been released.SB426, which has already passed the House 72-21, would deny the WHO, WEF and UN any jurisdiction in Oklahoma, protecting Oklahomans from global overreach especially the unconstitutional measures embodied in the Pandemic Agreement and IHR. Oklahomans now need this bill brought to the Senate floor and passed before the end of the legislative session.The event’s objective is to educate both constituents as well as legislators as to the urgent need for legislative action. We want to rally support for this bill and encourage constituents to visit with their Senators that day to share their support for SB426.Guest speakers will address the nature and goals of the WHO, issues of medical freedom, and why SB426 is crucial for state protection. Speakers include Frank Gaffney, founder of the Center for Security Policy and co-founder of the Sovereignty Coalition, State Senator Dusty Deevers, State Representative Clay Staires, former OKGOP Chair John Bennett, National Committeewoman Charity Linch, and Pastor Paul Blair.For additional information about the event and how you can contribute or participate, please contact Mic Rosado at (405)471-9802.