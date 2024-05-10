BookTrib Launches Curated Online Shopping Hub for “Bookish” Merchandise
Shop Bookish is part of a larger strategy to forge partnerships with synergistic brands and expand into ‘bookish lifestyle’ content beyond books.”WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookTrib.com, a leading source of book news, reviews and author discovery, this week unveiled “Shop Bookish,” a curated online shopping hub, on its website.
— Jim Alkon, Editorial Director, BookTrib
“Shop Bookish is a big step forward for BookTrib,” explains Jim Alkon, Editorial Director for BookTrib, which this year is celebrating its 20th anniversary. “It’s part of a larger strategy to forge partnerships with synergistic brands and expand into ‘bookish lifestyle’ content beyond books.”
Shop Bookish is being launched with a curated selection of merchandise from its strategic partner Fly Paper Products, a literary gift company. “We love Fly Paper’s unique designs. They capture the ethos and humor of book lovers and word nerds so well,” says Alkon.
Current offerings on Shop Bookish include candles, stationery, teas, drinkware, and literary-themed gifts such as stickers, buttons, magnets and tote bags. Products link directly to the Fly Paper Products website for purchase and fulfillment.
BookTrib will expand its merchandise selection to other partners as it develops additional features and functionality for the Shop Bookish hub. “This is just the beginning,” says Alkon. “We eventually would like to carry our own merchandise, as well.”
About BookTrib
BookTrib.com - Where Readers Discover was created as a news source for people who love books, want to find out what’s happening in the book world and love learning about great authors of whom they may not have heard. The site features in-depth interviews, reviews, video discussions, podcasts, and even authors writing about other authors. BookTrib.com is a haven for anyone searching for his or her next read or simply addicted to all things book-related. BookTrib.com was created in 2004 by Meryl Moss Media Group, a firm that for more than 30 years has helped authors find readers through marketing, publicity and social media.
About Fly Paper Products
Fly Paper Products is a woman-owned and -run business that creates literary gifts for book lovers, bibliophiles, and educators. Designed by owner Hope Meadows and handcrafted by a team of fellow book lovers in Ann Arbor, MI since 2010. Their fun bookish products can be found in over 2,000 independent bookstores, museum shops, library stores and boutiques worldwide as well as their online shop. Visit Fly Paper Products at https://flypaperproducts.com.
Cynthia Conrad
BookTrib
+1 203-226-0199
cynthia@booktrib.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other