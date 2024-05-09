The Virginia Department of Corrections Celebrates Its Educators

Submit Release
VADOC Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week: May 6-10, 2024
May 09, 2024

As the United States acknowledges Teacher Appreciation Week May 6 through May 10, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is taking the opportunity to celebrate the important contributions educators and staff make for VADOC students.

Correctional facilities may not look like traditional schools, but they provide important learning opportunities for men and women seeking to transform their lives.

“Public safety is our top priority at the Virginia Department of Corrections, and providing educational opportunities to inmates supports long-term public safety,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Education is a foundational piece of re-entry and provides inmates and supervisees with the opportunities to increase their knowledge and learn valuable skills.”

The VADOC employs about 200 full-time teachers, including 102 academic instructors focused on adult education, special education, library science, and testing. VADOC’s Career and Technical Education instructors focus on a wide array of subjects, including trades, business software applications, computer aided drafting, fiber optics, cabinet making, and commercial foods.

The VADOC celebrates its teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week and throughout the year. More information about a career in public safety at the department can be found on the VADOC’s website.

