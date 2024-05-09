WindShape, OSU and UCAR announce a collaboration to advance unmanned aircraft systems and atmospheric research
WindShape Inc., together with Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), have announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a partnership in the fields of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM).
UCAR is the manager of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR).
This collaboration aims to leverage each entity's unique expertise to foster innovation and safety in drone integration into the U.S. National Airspace System and to enhance atmospheric research.
The MOU establishes a framework for mutual collaboration, aiming to share knowledge and resources in researching and developing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification and validation platforms for UAS and Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM). Among the envisioned cooperative activities are the sharing of research ideas, the identification of essential areas for UAS and AAM development, the build-out of an “artificial snow generation system” at the WindShape Testing, Inspection, Validation and Certification facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the enhancement of industry standards for safety and design innovation.
Unparalleled Expertise Coming Together
WindShape Inc. and its affiliate WindShape SA are known for their exceptional capability in reliability testing and the design and operation of digital wind facilities, offering an innovative alternative to traditional wind tunnels. OSU is distinguished for its expertise in UAS and AAM, as well as its pioneering research into mitigating hazardous weather effects like snow and icing on aircraft. NSF NCAR’s Research Applications Laboratory brings to the table its advanced snow-generation technology critical for testing aircraft deicing and anti-icing fluids, as well as four decades of experience with understanding aviation weather hazards and developing methods to mitigate avoidable impacts to the aviation industry.
A Commitment to Safety, Innovation, and Public Benefit
This collaboration not only signifies a shared commitment to advancing the safety and efficiency of unmanned aircraft integration into the airspace, but also to enhancing the understanding and mitigation of atmospheric phenomena that impact aviation and the environment.
Through this partnership, WindShape, OSU, and UCAR and NSF NCAR aim to contribute significantly to the public good by supporting science and technology development that benefits society at large.
About WindShape Inc.
WindShape, Inc. and WindShape SA specialize in the development of advanced technologies for the testing and validation of unmanned and manned aircraft under controlled conditions, simulating natural wind and weather phenomena in their state-of-the-art facilities.
About Oklahoma State University
Oklahoma State University is a premier land-grant university that prepares students for success. Through teaching, research and Extension, OSU engages communities and empowers servant-leaders to meet society’s most pressing challenges. OSU is the largest university system in Oklahoma and has more than 34,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 25,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 125 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 280,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.
About the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education
Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education is a leader in aerospace and unmanned systems research, education, and innovation, with a strong focus on addressing challenges related to weather effects on aviation, both crewed and uncrewed alike.
About the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)
The University Corporation for Atmospheric Research is a consortium of more than 100 member colleges and universities providing research and training in the atmospheric and related Earth system sciences. UCAR manages NSF NCAR on behalf of the National Science Foundation.
This MOU marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards safer skies and a deeper understanding of our atmosphere, with each party bringing invaluable expertise and resources to the table.
