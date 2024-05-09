Inaugural leader of IU Indianapolis research institute named

Chia-Ying “James” Lin, a leading biomedical researcher and innovator, has been named the first executive director of the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute at Indiana University Indianapolis.

The institute is part of a $250 million investment from the university to advance scientific discoveries aimed at curing and treating diseases and improving human health.

Chia-Ying “James” Lin. Photo courtesy of James Lin

“Indiana University’s commitment to the biosciences is driving innovative discoveries and lifechanging health outcomes for Hoosiers across our state,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “With James Lin leading the way, the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute will expand IU’s role in central Indiana’s thriving biosciences community, accelerating the tremendous impact of IU’s transformative research.”

Lin, who will also serve as professor of biomedical engineering in the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering, will assume the role Aug. 26.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. James Lin as the executive director of the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute,” IU Indianapolis Chancellor Latha Ramchand said. “An award-winning scientist, Dr. Lin brings extensive experience in orthopedic medicine, in translational research in tissue engineering and as a successful entrepreneur, all of which make him the ideal leader for an institute that will accelerate the impact of IU Indianapolis’ research and development.”

Lin will provide a comprehensive vision for the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute, which will drive interdisciplinary bioscience and technology research and collaboration within IU, including with researchers at the IU School of Medicine and with industry partners such as the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute and BioCrossroads. Under his direction, innovative discoveries such as wearable and implantable medical devices and sensors and AI-enabled drug discovery and delivery will be pursued.

“I am thrilled to embark on this transformative journey at a historical juncture to become the inaugural executive director of the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute and to join the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering at IU Indianapolis,” Lin said. “I look forward to working alongside faculty and university leaders to establish the institute as a vital component to increasing research creativity and productivity. Our vision is to lead at the intersection of cutting-edge bioscience and technology, driving innovation that positively impacts our society.”

Aligned with the goals of the IU 2030 strategic plan, the institute will work to deliver IU health and science innovations from the bench to the bedside, while also helping to grow the disclosure and licensing of inventions, discoveries and innovations, industry partnerships, and IU-launched startup companies.

“Over the next five years, the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute will focus on fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, accelerating research translation and nurturing talent to address critical global challenges,” Lin said. “Central to our strategy is convening an esteemed advisory board composed of leaders from academia, industry and government. By integrating diverse expertise and leveraging emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, we will work together to chart a course that delivers breakthrough innovation, secures strategic partnerships and ensures that our institute’s impact extends far and wide.”

Lin is currently at the University of Cincinnati, where his research focuses on the development of new innovations for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, with outcomes that have drastically improved the current standards for treating musculoskeletal disorders. His research in bio-fabrication has resulted in numerous inventions and applications in repair of congenital defect and skeletal reconstruction. He collaborates with key partners in the greater Cincinnati area on joint research ventures, including Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Procter & Gamble.

An entrepreneur, Lin has co-founded multiple startups, including one recently acquired by DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. His most recent startup, a biopharmaceutical company called Amplicore Inc., specializes in the development of novel injectables to treat injured and degenerative skeletal soft tissues.

“We are thrilled to have James Lin lead the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute at IU Indianapolis, where his leadership will be instrumental in expanding our role in driving biosciences discovery in central Indiana,” said Phaedra Corso, IU associate vice president for research and vice chancellor for research at IU Indianapolis. “His innovative thinking and collaboration with industry partners will support the growth of transformative research that will improve Hoosier lives and our economy, while also helping to establish IU Indianapolis as one of the nation’s premier urban research universities.”

Lin earned a Ph.D. and master’s degree from the University of Michigan, where he began his academic career as assistant professor in neurosurgery and served as the founding director of the Spine Research Laboratory. He earned his bachelor’s degree from National Taiwan University.