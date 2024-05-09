ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) unconstitutional power plant rule that threatens the reliability of energy production nationwide. The new regulations include costly and unattainable emissions standards, such as unrealistic compliance timelines, in an attempt to kill coal-fired units while endangering the construction of natural gas plants. The rule also disregards a prior opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA, which warned that the EPA should not use a narrow regulatory provision to force coal-fired power plants into retirement. Carr and 24 other attorneys general are asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review and declare this rule unlawful.

“The Biden administration continues to wage a shameless political attack on our energy sector, and hardworking Georgians are paying the price,” said Carr. “Our economy depends on safe, reliable and affordable energy, and we won’t stand by while D.C. activists further burden families and businesses throughout our state.”

Carr previously pushed back against this rule when it was proposed by the Biden administration’s EPA in May 2023.

Joining Carr in this legal challenge are the attorneys general of the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

A copy of the Petition for Review can be found here .