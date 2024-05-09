SurvivorSpace releases powerful video featuring adult survivors of child sexual abuse
SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurvivorSpace, a website and mobile app from Zero Abuse Project that is dedicated to supporting survivors of childhood sexual abuse, is proud to announce the release of a compelling video featuring three adult survivors engaging in a candid conversation about their experiences.
Filmed in February, the video captures an intimate discussion among three survivors, sharing their personal journeys of overcoming the trauma of childhood sexual abuse. With honesty and vulnerability, they delve into the challenges they faced, the impact on their lives, and the paths they've taken toward healing and empowerment.
"We believe in the power of sharing stories to inspire and support survivors," said Becky Perkins, Survivor Support Specialist at Zero Abuse Project. "This video is a testament to the resilience of survivors and aims to provide hope and encouragement to those who feel alone or may be struggling."
The video, available to view on the SurvivorSpace website, serves as a valuable resource for survivors seeking validation, understanding, and community. By spotlighting the voices and experiences of survivors, SurvivorSpace continues its mission to raise awareness and foster a supportive environment for those affected by childhood sexual abuse.
SurvivorSpace encourages everyone to watch and share the video to help reach and support more survivors. To learn more about SurvivorSpace, visit https://survivorspace.org/
SurvivorSpace is a program of Zero Abuse Project, a national 501(c)(3) organization committed to transforming institutions in order to effectively prevent, recognize, and respond to child sexual abuse. SurvivorSpace features resources and content developed by and for adult survivors of child sexual abuse.
Mike Valente, Director of Communications
