Resilient Healthcare Invited To Join U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council Delegation

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resilient Healthcare, the health tech company dedicated to bringing the highest quality of care to patients’ homes and communities virtually and in person, is pleased to announce that CEO Jackleen Samuel has been invited to participate in a U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council trade delegation to the U.A.E. during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week from May 13 through May 15, 2024. During this U.S. government-certified mission, Jackleen will have the opportunity to speak with various delegates, including government officials and hospital executives, about the growing need for technologies to be put in place that enable healthcare to be delivered beyond hospital walls.One of the primary focuses of the United Arab Emirates at the moment is the improvement of its healthcare system and the development of medical technologies. By putting in place these technologies and services that can expand care outside of hospitals and medical centers and deliver it directly to patients’ homes, they will be addressing one of the largest challenges that hospitals in the U.A.E. face today, which is the limited number of beds. As the population of the U.A.E. ages, this problem is only expected to grow worse. With the home-care models and digital health technologies that Resilient Healthcare employs, they have become sought-after experts on the ways in which healthcare can be effectively and efficiently delivered directly to the doors of patients.“I was thrilled to be invited to join a prestigious delegation led by the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council for Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week to speak to their healthcare needs. The U.A.E. has an aging population and is looking for healthcare at home solutions and the Resilient Healthcare model fits its criteria,” said Jackleen Samuel, CEO of Resilient Healthcare.The U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council is an organization dedicated to advancing commercial, trade and business relations between these two countries by leveraging its extensive networks in both regions. This invite-only engagement provides Resilient Healthcare with unparalleled access to senior decision-makers in business and government with the ultimate goal of offering home-based care models at home, as well as abroad. Resilient Healthcare will use this platform to continue to forward its initiative to improve healthcare delivery through technological innovation and community-based initiatives that help to support hospitals and medical centers in their efforts to provide convenient, accessible and, most importantly, high-quality care to its patients.About Resilient Healthcare:Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Resilient Healthcare’s technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently, and optimize health risk stratification. For more information on Resilient Healthcare, visit https://www.resilienthc.com/