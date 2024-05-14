Infojini is proud to announce that we have been recognized as one of the “2024 Best Staffing Firms to Work For” by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).

Discover why Infojini shines as a top '2024 Best Staffing Firm to Work For.' Explore our workplace culture and award-winning practices.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infojini Recognized as One of ‘2024 Best Staffing Firms To Work For’ by SIA

Infojini Inc., a prominent staffing consultancy in the USA, is delighted to announce its selection as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For in 2024. This esteemed accolade highlights staffing firms that exhibit outstanding employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and overall performance. Employee satisfaction and workplace culture play a pivotal role in the staffing industry, as they directly impact productivity, retention rates, and overall company success.

Sandeep Harjani, CEO of Infojini Inc., expressed, "We are pleased to be acknowledged as one of the premier Staffing Firms to Work For in 2024. This distinction underscores the unwavering commitment and diligence of our team, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to both our clients and candidates while nurturing a conducive and supportive workplace ambiance."

This recognition is based on a survey conducted by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the leading global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA surveyed thousands of employees at staffing firms across the US to identify the top companies to work for.

Infojini Inc.'s selection as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For in 2024 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) underscores its commitment to fostering a positive work environment. The recognition is a result of SIA's comprehensive survey, which evaluated various criteria, including employee satisfaction, workplace culture, career development opportunities, and employee benefits. Infojini's dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive atmosphere, coupled with its emphasis on professional growth and well-being, undoubtedly contributed to its distinguished position among top staffing firms.

At Infojini, we regard our employees as our most valuable asset. We have cultivated a culture that promotes diversity, collaboration, and innovation, and we are committed to equipping our team with the necessary tools and resources for success.

"Our employees are the cornerstone of our organization, and we are dedicated to nurturing a supportive and inclusive workplace," remarked the HR team at Infojini. "This award underscores our efforts to cultivate an environment where our team can thrive, and we remain steadfast in investing in our employees to ensure their continued growth."

Collaborating with Infojini offers numerous advantages, including access to top-tier talent, industry insights, and personalized service. We collaborate closely with our clients to grasp their unique requirements and deliver customized solutions that drive success.

To discover more about Infojini and our award-winning culture, please visit www.infojiniconsulting.com.

About Infojini Inc.:

Established in 2006, Infojini Inc. is a leading technology and staffing firm delivering cutting-edge solutions to businesses across diverse industries. Renowned for our innovative and customized approaches, we specialize in assisting organizations in modernizing their operations through technology and staffing services. With a proven track record of excellence, we help businesses find the right talent to drive success.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. They also provide training and accreditation with their unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.