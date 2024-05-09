EU and UNDP restore 15 war-damaged schools in Ukraine

Fifteen schools in Mykolaiv, Rivne, and Zhytomyr oblasts of Ukraine have been completely renovated with support from the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

All these institutions suffered significantly because of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused severe damage to the buildings.

Thanks to the EU-funded ‘EU4UASchools: Build Back Better’ project, all these institutions have been extensively reconstructed, with roof replacements, installation of doors and windows, enhancement of drainage and ventilation systems, electrical upgrades, facade refurbishment, and more.

In addition to the repairs, the project has also re-equipped 110 schools in Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Zakarpattia, and Zhytomyr oblasts with furniture, such as desks, chairs, blackboards, and bookcases. Twenty-eight more schools are currently being renovated.

“Restoring schools is a vital contribution to restoring children’s access to education. Despite the ongoing war, we cannot allow the creation of a lost generation,” Claudia Amaral, Head of the EU Humanitarian Aid Office in Ukraine, said.

