President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived today in Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day.

Ukrainian Parliament Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk met her at the station.

“Back to the land of the brave. In Kyiv on Europe Day”, Roberta Metsola wrote on X (formerly, Twitter).

“Highly symbolic visit on a symbolic day,” the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, wrote on X, greeting Metsola in Kyiv.

